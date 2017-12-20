Are you at a party, looking for a game which can engage everyone? 🎉
With Undercover ^^, laughter and surprises are guaranteed! 😁
Your goal is to find out the other players' identities (and yours 😱) to eliminate your enemies
Your clue is your secret word! 😎
Check out the rules video:
A GAME OF INTERACTION AND IMAGINATION
This is a game of imagination, communication and observation. As long as you can speak and read, you are prepared for the game!
1 DEVICE AND 3+ PLAYERS = UNLIMITED FUN
Only 1 device is needed to play with a group of friends or family. Minimized screen interaction and maximized fun!
PLAY IN UP TO 6 LANGUAGES
Play in English, Indonesian, German, Chinese, French, and Spanish (🇬🇧 🇮🇩 🇩🇪 🇨🇳 🇫🇷 🇪🇸) and show off your multilingual skills!